You can’t make this up.

John Daly’s bus was hit by a car while parked outside Hooters Friday near the site of the Masters, WRDW News 12 reported.

Daly parks a bus in the same spot on Washington Road in Augusta, Ga., every year during Masters week selling merchandise.

It appears no one was seriously hurt in the crash. Daly said his knee may have been injured while he was jumping out of the way and added he plans to have a MRI. The bus, meanwhile, had just been repaired following storm damage it suffered last year.

“Hopefully I’ll be ready to play (golf) next week,” Daly told the TV station.

Daly said a woman was attempting to make a U-turn on Washington Road when she apparently lost control, crashing into the parking lot area.

“Come down to Hooters if you want to see a lot of crap going on,” Daly added, as only Daly could. “You can’t make this up.”

No, you can’t.