Jordan Spieth tumbled fast and furiously down the Masters leaderboard early Friday after his 66 a day earlier.

The Round 1 leader, Spieth carded a double bogey on the opening hole followed by a bogey on the second.

He would later bogey No. 7 to fall to 4 over on the day.

Spieth rallied over the final 11 holes. He was 2 over on the day and three shots off the lead when he finished at 4 under overall.

In his four previous Masters appearances, he was a combined 9 under par in the second round, with only one over-par round.