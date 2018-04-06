Masters Live blog: Jordan Spieth opens with double to lose outright lead; Mickelson 1 back

The first major of the season is here! Yes, the Masters is on tap this week and we are all so excited.

We will be tracking all the action out of Augusta National. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: ESPN (Friday, 3-7:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-7 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)

ESPN (Friday, 3-7:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-7 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.) ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Masters Tracker

UPDATE No. 3 (11:08 a.m. ET): Wow. What a quick turn!

Jordan Spieth goes into the right trees at No. 1 and continues to make a mess of things from there. He misses an 11-footer for bogey. His opening double drops him to 4 under and into a share of the lead with Matt Kuchar.

Phil Mickelson birdied No. 2 to move to 3 under. And he’s now just one back.

UPDATE No. 2 (10:44 a.m. ET): Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler are off! As is Rory McIlroy.

Lefty starts with par to stay 2 under. Fowler bogeys to drop to 1 under. McIlroy is currently playing the first. Remember, leader Jordan Spieth tees off in less than 10 minutes.

UPDATE No. 1 (10:18 a.m. ET): Jordan Spieth will tee off in 35 minutes. Rory McIlroy is off in 24 minutes.

For now, Haotong Li and Tony Finau are on the course. Li has started with three straight pars to stay at 3 under. Finau has started bogey-par to fall to 3 under. There is just one player under par in his round among the 27 out there currently. Jimmy Walker is that lucky and lonely soul, as he is 1 under through four to sit even overall.

Pin placement information for the second round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/qCDuNFbwgq — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 6, 2018

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js