AUGUSTA, Ga. – Patrick Reed is the new Masters favorite, according to the odds, after he took a two-shot lead through 36 holes.

Reed does have plenty of competition right behind, though, including names like Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, plummeted in the odds after firing rounds of 73 and 75 to barely make the cut.

Here’s a look at the full updated Masters odds: