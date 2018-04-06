2018 Masters: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV info

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The third round of the Masters will commence Saturday with Patrick Reed as the leader. Tiger Woods will be part of the action still.
The forecast does not look good, as rain and possible thunder could haunt Saturday. Hopefully, matters will go smoothly.
Here are the complete tee times and pairings, plus TV information, for the third round of the Masters:
(Note: All times Eastern; a-amateur)
TV information
Saturday
- 3-7 p.m.: Live coverage, CBS
Tee Times
- 10 a.m.: Paul Casey
- 10:10 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 10:20 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson
- 10:30 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele
- 10:40 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter
- 10:50 a.m.: Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau
- 11 a.m.: a-Doug Ghim, Bernhard Langer
- 11:10 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Si Woo Kim
- 11:20 a.m.: Brian Harman, Daniel Berger
- 11:30 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 11:40 a.m.: Branden Grace, Jason Day
- 11:50 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Kyle Stanley
- 12 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:10 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Fred Couples
- 12:30 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Vijay Singh
- 12:40 p.m.: Haotong Li, Russell Henley
- 12:50 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Hadwin
- 1 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Zach Johnson
- 1:10 p.m.: Bernd Wiesberger, Jimmy Walker
- 1:20 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm
- 1:30 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Cameron Smith
- 1:40 p.m.: Justin Rose, Bubba Watson
- 1:50 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen
- 2 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Tony Finau
- 2:10 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
- 2:20 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Rory McIlroy
- 2:30 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman
Comments