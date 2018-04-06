Masters weather forecast: Saturday predicts plenty of rain for third round

AUGUSTA, Ga. – It’s been no secret all week that Saturday could be a trouble day at Augusta National. That fact hasn’t changed.

After two days of smooth rounds with no hint of poor weather, the Masters will likely see some rougher conditions for Saturday’s third round.

The temperatures will cool into the 60s during the third round, and rain is likely to be present for swaths of the day. Rain is very much expected for much of the afternoon and could be coming down all day.

Here’s a look at a current hour-by-hour Saturday forecast:

The forecast notes that thunder is possible amidst the rain. So conditions may get uncomfortable, and delays in action could certainly be in play – although hopefully not.

It’ll be an entertaining Masters weekend no matter what. And the conditions add even more intrigue to Saturday.

We’ll see soon if they cause any disruption.