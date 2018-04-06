Sergio Garcia keeps sense of humor after Masters debacle on 15

Masters defending champion Sergio Garcia set a dubious record by posting a 13 on No. 15 Thursday, tying the mark for the worst single hole in tournament history.

Garcia finished with an 85.

Both Golfweek’s Brentley Romine and Golf Channel’s Rich Lerner looked into the future when it came to the name of Sergio and Angela Akins’ next child:

Sergio won't be naming his next kid Firethorn. — Rich Lerner (@RichLernerGC) April 5, 2018

Romine used a similar line in the lede to his story on Garcia, which was posted a few minutes prior to Lerner’s Tweet.

While some were upset with Lerner and he apologized nearly five hours later on Twitter, Garcia saw no ill will in the remark, showing his sense of humor remained intact despite the horrid hole.

What happened on 15 @TheMasters yesterday was unfortunate for me and it hurt but I tried to handle it like a Masters Champion should. That same hole gave me that green jacket last year so we might end up naming our next kid Firethorn after all, funny man!😉 https://t.co/vMIDTMGhrf — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 6, 2018

Akins, meanwhile, rallied behind her hubby on social media.

Thanks my love! Always proud of you babe! @TheAngelaAkins https://t.co/W2CX4jUGQU — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 6, 2018

There is some hope for Garcia, who will be there Sunday afternoon regardless to award the green jacket to this year’s winner.

With the cut line currently projected at 4 over (a 148 after two rounds), 10 shots south of Jordan Spieth at 6 under, Garcia could make it with a 63 on Friday.

That is far more likely than him shooting a 13 on one hole again.