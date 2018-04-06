Sergio Garcia keeps sense of humor after Masters debacle on 15

Masters defending champion Sergio Garcia set a dubious record by posting a 13 on No. 15 Thursday, tying the mark for the worst single hole in tournament history.
Garcia finished with an 85.
Both Golfweek’s Brentley Romine and Golf Channel’s Rich Lerner looked into the future when it came to the name of Sergio and Angela Akins’ next child:
Romine used a similar line in the lede to his story on Garcia, which was posted a few minutes prior to Lerner’s Tweet.
While some were upset with Lerner and he apologized nearly five hours later on Twitter, Garcia saw no ill will in the remark, showing his sense of humor remained intact despite the horrid hole.
Akins, meanwhile, rallied behind her hubby on social media.
There is some hope for Garcia, who will be there Sunday afternoon regardless to award the green jacket to this year’s winner.
With the cut line currently projected at 4 over (a 148 after two rounds), 10 shots south of Jordan Spieth at 6 under, Garcia could make it with a 63 on Friday.
That is far more likely than him shooting a 13 on one hole again.
