Tiger Woods found the deep stuff behind No. 5 Friday at the Masters. forcing an uncharacteristic unplayable lie and double-bogey six.

The trouble began after his second shot from 210 yards out sailed left and long of the green.

The ball hit a downslope in the rough and bounded into the bushes.

Tiger’s ball was found, but was unplayable. Woods dropped in that wooded area, too, because he couldn’t drop closer to the hole.

He then pitched into the back bunker. Thankfully, his bunker shot landed about 5 feet short of the cup. He made the putt.

Here’s the calamity in full:

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 5th Hole, Round 2 pic.twitter.com/MCJq56kKC3 — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 6, 2018

The double-bogey left him at +4 overall and 10 back, right on the cutline.