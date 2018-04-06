Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (+2) struggling early Friday at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods looks to build.

The four-time Masters champion opened the 2018 edition with a 1-over 73. He was seven shots back to start the second round but is now within five after the morning groups have struggled. Does he have a Friday charge in him?

We’ll follow his Friday shot-by-shot here:

• • •

Hole No. 4: Par 3, 240 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:31 p.m. ET): After a long wait on this tee and then a club switch because of the wind, Tiger totally misjudges this one. This one airmails the green and then takes huge hop forward. He’s some 20 yards beyond the green near the fifth tee box. It’s a back pin at No. 4, so this would be quite a feat to get this one up and down.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:37 p.m. ET): That was honestly pretty well done. He had to land that short of the green and just get it to trickle on the surface, otherwise the ball would run way past. He gets this to come up 11 feet short of the cup. A testy par putt for sure, but he still has the chance to save.

ON THE GREEN (2:40 p.m. ET): A TERRIFIC par. Tiger drains that one no problem and remember this save if TW does something today. Going 2 over through four would’ve been tough. Probably Tiger’s best par save this week.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 4 (+2 overall, T-33)

Hole No. 3: Par 4, 350 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:08 p.m. ET): Tiger roasts driver way down there. So far in fact, that came within five yards of reaching the front of the green. The ball rolls back a bit down a slope. But he’s 10-15 yards in front of the green, and will have a 30-yard pitch to this hole from the fairway for his second.

APPROACH SHOT (2:13 p.m. ET): Tiger plays a deft running pitch here that rolls out about 7 feet below the cup. A great birdie look upcoming.

ON THE GREEN (2:17 p.m. ET): And that’s a big opportunity missed. That was a left-to-right slider and Tiger never had it high enough. That ball curls low and right of the cup. He taps in for a par. But a birdie there would’ve been big.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 3 (+2 overall, T-33)

Hole No. 2: Par 5, 575 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:48 p.m. ET): Tiger with another driver, and this one was no good, heading left … until it got a lucky kick off a tree! The ball bounds right into the left side of the fairway. But he might be too far back to go for this in two. We’ll see. But at the very least, he’s safe.

SECOND SHOT (1:52 p.m. ET): Yeah, that drive went about 230 yards, as it clipped that tree early. Woods was left 330 for his second and had to play a draw around trees in his path. He lays up with an iron down the right side of the fairway. A wedge third awaits.

THIRD SHOT (1:57 p.m. ET): Tiger had a bad angle over there from 73 yards to a right-front pin. He had to play this long and spin it back to get it close. This one lands and rolls about 35 feet beyond the pin, and spins back but only a touch. It looks like about 30 feet for Tiger’s birdie.

ON THE GREEN (2:05 p.m. ET): That putt was straight downhill, and while Tiger didn’t even hit it hard, the ball runs 4 feet by. An important comebacker for par falls, though. A bogey-bogey start would’ve been a nightmare. He’s not looking for par on a par 5, but he should take it when this hole could’ve gone a lot worse. Tiger is now six back after Leishman moves the lead to 4 under.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 2 (+2 overall, T-33)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 445 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:27 p.m. ET): A driver here today, and this one is a beauty. This bounds down the left side of the fairway. Not a great angle into a left pin, but Tiger is in the fairway and well down there. Way, way better than his left miss with a 3-wood yesterday.

APPROACH SHOT (1:35 p.m. ET): That drive from Tiger … 339 yards! He had 93 yards in. But wow was that a poor approach. Tiger got aggressive but put this one a little too far left. The ball lands about 10-15 feet left of the hole and rolls down a slope off the green. He’ll have a tricky chip upcoming from well below the level of the green.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:39 p.m. ET): Oh geez, that was rough. Tiger tries to pitch that one into the slope and it gets caught up in the fringe about 20 feet short of the cup. He’ll have a lengthy putt from there for par.

ON THE GREEN (1:40 p.m. ET): That putt was online but always short. It cozies within a foot and he taps in. But that’s a terrible bogey after having less than 100 yards in for his second.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 1 (+2 overall, T-35)

Pre-round

Tiger Woods is on the range right now. His tee time is 1:27 p.m. ET.