What Tiger Woods said after making the cut at the Masters

Tiger Woods spoke after he shot a 75 at the Masters Friday at Augusta National Golf Club. Here are some of the highlights of his press conference:

How was it out there for you today?

Tiger Woods: Well, I felt like I hit it off well off the tee. I hit my irons awful today. I didn’t control my distance, my shape, spins. I left myself in bad spots. The only good iron shot I hit today all day was at 4. And the wind laid down and I hit a little chip tee. That kind of summed up the whole day. And a lot of beautiful putts and didn’t make anything.

You made the cut at a major, what does that mean?

Tiger Woods: I was just talking to Tom and them inside and it was putting it in perspective, six months ago I didn’t know if I’d be playing golf. Forget playing at the Tour level, I didn’t know if I ever be playing again. But it’s incredible for have the opportunity again, to still come out here and play this golf course. Now I know I’m on the weekend. Even though I’m a lot behind, if I play a special weekend, shoot two rounds in the mid 60s, you never know.

How much does the course physically get you?

Tiger Woods: My training has been good. The amount of cardio and amount of lifting we’ve done. I’ve kept my legs strong, I’ve kept my legs fit. I was good there in that regard.

Are you tired right now?

Tiger Woods: No, I am pretty fresh, actually. I think there was ‑‑ the amount of training I’ve done, and the amount of work we’ve done in the gym, it’s paid off. It’s given me the opportunity to keep my legs and my core strong, to help me protect my back, but also to handle this grinding.

Shooting mid 60s, do you have that in you?

Tiger Woods: Yeah. I would have done it the first two days, if I would have quit playing after 16. I would have had it. Let’s see if we can get 18 holes tomorrow.

The iron thing, is it an easy or simple fix?

Tiger Woods: I know what I need to do, I’m just not doing it. I need to do a better job of it tomorrow. If I can drive like I did today, feeling‑wise, and hit those shots, give myself a chance, and if I clean up my iron play. I’m hitting so many beautiful putts, right around the hole. So if I get off to a quick start and get it rolling, get some momentum going, which I haven’t had so far.