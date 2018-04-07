AUGUSTA, Ga. — Patrick Reed leads the 2018 Masters by three shots over Rory McIlroy, by five over Rickie Fowler and by six over Jon Rahm. Just some of the tantalizing possibilities for Sunday’s final round…

5. Patrick Reed struggles without Sunday red…

Reed, who shed his Tiger-homage Sunday red shirt at Nike’s request, opens with a front nine 44 and superstitiously blames his play on the change in shirt color. Upon putting out at the ninth, Reed sprints to the clubhouse where Tiger is packing up his locker, asks to borrow some Sunday red, and shoots a back-nine 30 to hold on for his first Masters victory. “TW’s red shirt was a little tight, and really kind of smelly to be honest, and it felt like it almost cut off my circulation,” Reed said, “But I needed red so bad.” During the green jacket ceremony Reed took a swipe at his sponsor . “I guess as usual, Nike was wrong and I was right.”

4. McIlroy and Reed reprise their Ryder Cup antics, winner is speechless

In a rematch of their 2016 Ryder Cup showdown at Hazeltine, McIlroy and Reed trade taunts, screams and gamesmanship to a new level. Reed starts opening and closing his Ryder Cup umbrella quickly after a birdie at the eighth. A hole later, McIlroy pulls his TaylorMade version out and screams, “mine pays better.” The two young stars ultimately take their emotion-fueled antics to the back nine where guards intervene and remind the two of Masters decorum expectations. Reed hangs on to win by two.

3. The Masters becomes the Ryder Cup

After finishing their early rounds, mentors Woods and Phil Mickelson head out to the course and split duties to root on Patrick Reed. On the European side, Sergio Garcia arrives from the clubhouse veranda to support Rahm while former captain Paul McGinley leaves the Sky booth. All of the Ryder Cup greats realize they can’t drive carts on the course or even walk inside the ropes, so they lead the patrons in various cheers and even attempt to wave patriotic flags before security steps in. Left ignored, Henrik Stenson blazes by all of them with a 63 and earns his second major title.

2. Jon Rahm gives Spain back-to-back Masters and the most tearful jacket ceremony ever

While Reed and McIlroy struggle to 75s on Sunday, Rahm posts a second consecutive 65 to win his first major. He is greeted by fellow Spaniard Garcia in Butler Cabin. Each turns into a blubbering mess when reminded of yet more Masters glory for a country of just 46 million. When chairman Fred Ridley mentions former champions José Maria Olazábal and Seve Ballesteros, the tears of joy and bittersweet sadness induce so much emotion from Ridley and Jim Nantz, low amateur Doug Ghim is forced to sign off the telecast.

1. Patrick Reed coasts to win, wife Justine insists on giving golf lesson before Butler Cabin ceremony

Reed builds on his three-stroke lead and runs away with the Masters, leaving only Butler Cabin’s green jacket ceremony to end the week dramatically. After Reed walks off 18 and greets his wife with a hug and kiss, the infamously hands-on spouse whispers in Patrick’s ear about a mechanical issue with his swing. He signs his card and notifies officials he’d like to head to the range for Justine to work on the adjustment. Before an official can explain how this is not possible, Reed puts on his headphones and tries to head to the range in the most tense scorecard-signing since the 1968 Masters.