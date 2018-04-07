Patrick Reed lowered his par score four shots in the span of three holes at the Masters Saturday thanks to a pair of eagles, on Nos. 13 and 15.

Reed was 11 under entering 13 after a bogey on 12, but quickly made up for the lost shot and more.

Eagle on 13!

Patrick Reed improves to -13 and holds a four-shot lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/l0AawOQ3Tc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2018

The eagle left him at 13 under and extended his lead to four shots over Rory McIlroy.

But Reed kept up his attack on the back nine. On 15, he chipped in for the second eagle.

Amazing! Patrick Reed's incredible week continues with an impressive eagle on 15. He now leads by five shots. #themasters pic.twitter.com/y5ZBBGnmOh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2018

Reed was 15 under after eagle No. 2 and had all but locked up the lead heading into the final round.