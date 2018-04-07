Ian Poulter unfazed after being put on clock twice Friday at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Ian Poulter revealed after his second round Friday at the Masters that his group had been put on the clock twice that day.

But the Englishman didn’t seem to imply that it affected his play.

Poulter played his second round with Trevor Immelman and Patrick Cantlay, posting a Friday 75 to finish at 5 over and make the cut on the number in a tie for 46th.

In talking to reporters after the round, Poulter iterated that he didn’t seem too bothered by having to deal with being on the clock.

“I think as a group we were slow, but I’m not going to say the reasons why we were slow,” Poulter said. “I’m going to say ‘we’. Let me just generalize and say ‘we’. Just to keep that clean.”

Poulter added that being on the clock doesn’t have a negative impact on his play.

“I’m quite happy to be on the clock every hole of my life, it doesn’t affect me,” Poulter said. “We had to be on the clock. We were too slow. When you’re too slow, you need to speed up. End of conversation. It is never going to affect my golf, so I’m fine. And I know I’m quick enough. That’s all I’m saying.”

The 42-year-old went on to mention that he did note to his playing competitors that the group should get off the clock before reaching the par-3 12th – where confusing winds can make picking a club and shot choice on the tee there interminable.

He said they did get off the clock for that hole before being put back on.

Overall, Friday brought concerns of slow play, as rounds slogged over five-and-a-half hours. Poulter seems to be OK in dealing with what that may bring, though.

The Englishman got in the field last-minute after a thrilling Houston Open win in a playoff. And now he’s paired with Tiger Woods in Saturday’s third round. So whatever the experience, we’re guessing he’s thrilled just to be at Augusta National.

And next time you hear that Poulter is on the clock, assume he’s not ready to panic.