AUGUSTA, Ga. – Jon Rahm must know a lot for a 23-year-old, because he matched the low round of the Masters with a 7-under 65 in Round 3. Then he predicted the future during his press conference.

Rahm’s T-26 at the 2016 U.S. Open is his best result in a major, and he was asked about his mindset entering the final round in serious contention. He was five shots back at the time at 8 under.

“I need to make up a lot of ground,” Rahm said. “Patrick has four more holes (in Round 3). I birdied two of those and I didn’t birdie a par 5. They are all definitely doable.”

There’s a digital leaderboard in the Masters media center that updates in real time, and Reed’s eagle at 15 popped up while Rahm was in the middle of his answer. It was pretty wild. A few people in the room even gasped loudly while Rahm was still speaking, but he didn’t notice.

“Oh, he made another eagle,” Rahm said when he picked up on it a few minutes later. “There you go.”

Jon Rahm delivers the lowest round of the week with a 7-under-65 in the third round. At -8, he's currently tied for third. #themasters pic.twitter.com/eOWbj9lEEZ — CBS Sports LivE (@CBSSportslive1) April 7, 2018

Reed did bogey No. 17 to drop a shot, but Rahm will likely need another round in the mid-60s Sunday to have a chance from six shots back. Given how well he’s played the past few days, it’s not out of the question.

The 2016 Arizona State graduate has now played 29 consecutive holes without a bogey at Augusta National. Keep in mind that mishits of just a foot or two can easily lead to bogey or worse at every hole on the course.

Rahm started birdie-birdie Saturday on a dreary afternoon and chipped in for eagle at the par-5 eighth, which put a big grin on his face.

“I got real excited, especially after starting birdie-birdie,” Rahm said. “I felt the excitement and I used it to keep playing good. Maybe it didn’t look like it, but I did it really well.”

He birdied 10, 16 and 17 on the back nine and finished strong with a two-putt par from 91 feet on 18. Rahm finished T-27 here a year ago, and he was just three shots off the 36-hole lead in his Masters debut.

Rahm started slow with a 3-under 75 in Round 1 Thursday. Then he began making his move on a course that might suit his game and his imagination better than any other.

“Close to No. 1,” Rahm said. “I’m a creative player because I grew up on a place tree-lined with tough greens, and I know how to use that, so I know how to get out of trouble. So a place like this is perfect for someone like me. … I love greens that are as sloped as those are, because there’s no straight putts and there’s no easy break. You have to let your feel and your gut tell you what’s going to happen, and that’s when I putt my best, when I can use my imagination and use the slopes.”

He also clearly knows his history around this place, where fellow Spaniards Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia have won a combined five green jackets. Rahm will try to make it six on Sunday, when he tees off in the penultimate pairing with Rory Fowler.

And he had everyone in the media center laughing when, at one point in the press conference, he responded to a question in Spanish and was asked to translate it to English.

“You don’t have translators?” Rahm joked. “With the Spanish history, you should have some translators down here.”