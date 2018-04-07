Live blog: 2018 Masters, Round 3

The first major of the season is here! Yes, the Masters is on tap this week and we are all so excited.

We will be tracking all the action out of Augusta National. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

UPDATE No. 3 (12:45 p.m. ET): Webb Simpson has the early round of the day going. He is 3 under through 10 and is back to 2 over for the tournament. Jason Day is 1 over overall as he’s -1 today through five.

UPDATE No. 2 (12:25 p.m. ET): Mickelson finishes his front nine eagle-birdie to go out in 1-over 37. That’s after a triple bogey-bogey start. Classic Lefty. He’s now 6 over for the tournament.

Woods is back to 4 over after two birdies in three holes. He’s on No. 9 right now. He had begun his round bogey-bogey to drop to +6.

The pin placement sheet for the third round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/ob5y4eIg1R — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018

UPDATE No. 1 (10:50 a.m. ET): The leaders don’t go off for a few hours. For now, we’re dealing with a bunch of players who would need a miracle to win.

Phil Mickelson is among those, and he starts off HORRIBLY. An opening drive into the trees leads to a triple bogey. That’s the second straight day he has posted a triple. He follows that up with bogey to play his first to in 4 over. He’s not 9 over for the week and DFL among those who made the cut.

Webb Simpson and Kiradech Aphibarnrat are the only ones under par so far on the course. Both are 1 under today and 4 over overall.

