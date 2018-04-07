Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Masters 2018: Final-round tee times, pairings, TV info

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy will resume their rivalry Sunday at the Masters as the two will tee off in the final group at Augusta National.

Here is a look at Sunday’s final-round pairings, tee times and TV information for the 82nd Masters Tournament at Augusta National:

TV info

  • 2-7 p.m.: Live coverage, CBS

Note: CBS Sports Network will replay fourth-day coverage immediately following conclusion of CBS Sports’ live coverage.

Masters in 4K HDR: “Amen Corner,” Holes 11, 12 and 13 from Noon-6 p.m. (DIRECTV Channel 105), and Holes 15 and 16 from 12:45-6:30 p.m. (DIRECTV Channel 106)

Tee times, pairings

OFF NO. 1 TEE

  • 10 a.m.: Vijay Singh
  • 10:10 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Brian Harman
  • 10:20 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Phil Mickelson
  • 10:30 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Doug Ghim
  • 10:40 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Kyle Stanley
  • 10:50 a.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Xander Schauffele
  • 11 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace
  • 11:10 a.m.: Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tiger Woods
  • 11:20 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples
  • 11:40 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson
  • 11:50 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas
  • Noon: Adam Scott, Daniel Berger
  • 12:10 p.m.: Haotong Li, Paul Casey
  • 12:20 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 12:30 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Russell Henley
  • 12:40 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Francesco Molinari
  • 12:50 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
  • 1 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau
  • 1:20 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Matt Kuchar
  • 1:30 p.m.: Jason Day, Bernd Wiesberger
  • 1:40 p.m.: Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen
  • 1:50 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith
  • 2 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
  • 2:10 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Marc Leishman
  • 2:20 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 2:30 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm
  • 2:40 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy

