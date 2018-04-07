Masters 2018: Final-round tee times, pairings, TV info

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy will resume their rivalry Sunday at the Masters as the two will tee off in the final group at Augusta National.

Here is a look at Sunday’s final-round pairings, tee times and TV information for the 82nd Masters Tournament at Augusta National:

TV info

2-7 p.m.: Live coverage, CBS

Note: CBS Sports Network will replay fourth-day coverage immediately following conclusion of CBS Sports’ live coverage.

Masters in 4K HDR: “Amen Corner,” Holes 11, 12 and 13 from Noon-6 p.m. (DIRECTV Channel 105), and Holes 15 and 16 from 12:45-6:30 p.m. (DIRECTV Channel 106)

Tee times, pairings

OFF NO. 1 TEE