Masters 2018 purse, prize money breakdown

The 82nd Masters Tournament features an $11 million purse. Here is the prize money breakdown for professionals:

1st: $1.98 million

2nd: $1.188 million

3rd: $748,000

4th: $528,000

5th: $440,000

6th: $396,000

7th: $368,500

8th: $341,000

9th: $319,000

10th: $297,000

11th: $275,000

12th: $253,000

13th: $231,000

14th: $209,000

15th: $198,000

16th: $187,000

17th: $176,000

18th: $165,000

19th: $154,000

20th: $143,000

21st: $132,000

22nd: $123,000

23rd: $114,400

24th: $105,600

25th: $96,800

26th: $88,000

27th: $84,700

28th: $81,400

29th: $78,100

30th: $74,800

31st: $71,500

32nd: $68,200

33rd: $64,900

34th: $62,150

35th: $59,400

36th: $56,650

37th: $53,900

38th: $51,700

39th: $49,500

40th: $47,300

41st: $45,100

42nd: $42,900

43rd: $40,700

44th: $38,500

45th: $36,300

46th: $34,100

47th: $31,900

48th: $30,140

49th: $28,600

50th: $27,720

The remaining professionals will receive payouts ranging downward from $27,060.