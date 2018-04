AUGUSTA, Ga. – Patrick Reed didn’t wilt under the Saturday pressure-cooker.

He posted a 5-under 67 in the third round of the Masters to build his lead to three going into the final round. He had already established himself as the betting favorite after taking the 36-hole lead.

But Rory McIlroy is in second and Rickie Fowler sits four back in solo third. So there are plenty of accomplished challengers.

Here’s a look at the full updated Masters odds: