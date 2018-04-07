My Bag: Marc Leishman, 2018 Masters

The clubs Marc Leishman is playing at the 2018 Masters:
DRIVER: Callaway Rogue (9 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution IV shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Rogue (15, 19 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC Tour Spec 9.2 X shafts
IRONS: Callaway X Forged UT (3), X Forged 18 (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X shafts
WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (58 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Versa #1 Wide
BALL: Chrome Soft X
