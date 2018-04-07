My Bag: Rory McIlroy, 2018 Masters

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Rory McIlroy's prototype TaylorMade 5-iron David Dusek

The clubs Rory McIlroy is using at the 2018 Masters:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M3 (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80TX, (19 degrees) with Fujikura Rombax P95X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P-750 (4), P-730 RORS prototype (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48, 52, 56 degrees), Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Black Copper Soto prototype

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

