Patrick Reed adds to Masters lead, in Sunday pairing with Rory McIlroy

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Here is a recap of Saturday’s third round of the 82nd Masters Tournament at Augusta National:

LEADING: No player in Masters history has ever fired four rounds in the 60s in the same tournament. Patrick Reed will have a chance to become the first Sunday at Augusta National. And he’ll attempt the feat playing alongside Ryder Cup rival Rory McIlroy in the final group.

Reed shot 3 under with two eagles on the back nine en route to a 5-under 67 in Round 3 to move to 14 under, three shots clear of McIlroy.

The Augusta State product was slow to start, bogeying the par-4 third and making no birdies in his first four holes. Reed got that shot back at the par-4 fifth and then caught fire beginning with birdie at the par-5 eighth. He followed by making lengthy birdie putts on Nos. 9 and 10.

Then after a bogey at the par-3 12th, Reed hit a beautiful second shot into the par-5 13th green to leave himself 12 feet for eagle. He converted to move to 13 under and at the time took a four-shot lead over McIlroy. Two holes later, he chipped in for eagle at the par-5 15th to reach 15 under and take a five-shot lead. He did give a shot back with a three-putt bogey at the par-3 16th, but he’ll still head into the last day with a nice lead to work with.

Reed and McIlroy combined for eight birdies and an eagle on the front nine of their singles match at Hazeltine in 2016 before Reed won, 1 up, to help the U.S. to victory. Reed will begin Sunday 3 up on McIlroy. Game on.

CHASING: Rory McIlroy had a tremendous day, posting a 7-under 65 that was filled with highlight moments. After back-to-back birdies at Nos. 3 and 4, McIlroy’s approach at the par-4 fifth caught a bunker lip, but somehow ended up bouncing on the green to set up an easy two-putt par. Later on the par-5 eighth hole, McIlroy holed a pitch shot for eagle to move to 9 under. He also pulled his second shot at the par-5 13th into the left azalea bushes and was able to save par. Then there were some heroics at the par-4 17th, where he drove it right in the trees but was able to punch out and get up-and-down for par.

But the biggest moment of all came on the par-4 18th when McIlroy drained a birdie putt to tie the round of the tournament with Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm, who each carded bogey-free 7-under 65s on Saturday, as well. It is Fowler’s first bogey-free round at Augusta National and the first bogey-free round of Rahm’s major career.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Rory McIlroy’s eagle pitch at the par-5 eighth was nice…

.@McIlroyRory chips in for eagle on No. 8 and moves into a tie for the lead with Patrick Reed at 9-under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/h30vo4zWU7 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018

But this Patrick Reed eagle chip at the par-5 15th was even better:

TWO EAGLES IN THREE HOLES! Reed leads by 5 at #theMasters pic.twitter.com/KeWox95iWy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 7, 2018

QUOTABLE: “All the pressure’s on him tomorrow. He went to Augusta State. He has a lot of support around here. I’m hoping to come in and spoil the party.” – McIlroy on Reed.

SHORT SHOTS: Tiger Woods shot his best round of the tournament, an even-par 72, but is still way down the leaderboard at 4 over. … Phil Mickelson whiffed on a shot on the first hole, made eagle on the eighth hole after hitting driver off the deck and ended up signing for 74 to drop to 7 over. … Amateur Doug Ghim also shot 74 to drop to 6 over, but he already has low-amateur honors locked up. He also made his third eagle – and second at No. 13 – to earn another pair of crystal highball glasses.

UP NEXT: What a Sunday finish it is setting up to be at Augusta National. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.