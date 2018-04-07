VIDEO: Phil Mickelson goes driver off the deck, and makes incredible eagle

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Bad Phil is never going to last for long, as the man has a short memory.

Mickelson opened his third round at the Masters with a disastrous triple bogey that included a whiff from the woods. He then continued his Saturday slide by bogeying the par-5 second.

Six holes later, he was still 4 over for the round and 9 over for the tournament. That’s when he went for driver off the deck from the par-5 eighth fairway, and oh did it work out tremendously…

Driver off the deck. Well played, Phil. 👏 pic.twitter.com/j0ibK241qz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 7, 2018

What. A. Shot.

Mickelson then drained the eagle putt the 9-foot eagle putt as he deserved to after such a thrilling approach.

He ended up birdieing No. 9 as well for one of the most entertaining 1-over 37s you’ll ever see.

Life with Mickelson on the course may be a rollercoaster, but it’s always entertaining.