VIDEO: Phil Mickelson whiffs shot on way to opening triple bogey at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – How’s Saturday going for Phil Mickelson at Augusta National? Uhh, not well.

It’s rainy, not particularly warm and he has no chance to win the Masters. And to boot, he began his third round with a horrible triple bogey.

Just a day after sitting one off the lead early in Round 2, Mickelson is now dead last among the 53 players who made the cut at Augusta.

Big numbers have been the main culprit in this demise, as Mickelson posted a triple bogey and a double bogey on Friday. His Friday triple came about after a drive right into the trees (at the par-4 ninth). His opening triple on Saturday was a similar deal.

Mickelson, who began the day at 5 over and 14 off the lead, hit his drive at the par-4 first in the right trees. And then an even more embarrassing shot arose … Lefty whiffed from under a tree!

A complete full swing whiff! Here’s the excruciating evidence:

Masters 2018: Phil Mickelson | 1st Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/RVYmBFFMjW — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 7, 2018

The crazy things Augusta can make the world’s best do…

Mickelson, 47, has three green jackets and recently broke a five-year win drought on the PGA Tour, so he’ll be just fine.

But with that opening triple bogey and a bogey at the next, we’re guessing this Saturday round can’t end fast enough for Lefty.

