Phil Mickelson's wild Saturday at Masters includes whiff, driver off the deck

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Phil Mickelson made nearly every shape imaginable on his scorecard Saturday at the Masters. He recorded five different scores – an eagle, birdie, par, bogey and triple bogey – that all added up to a 2-over 74 in Round 3 at Augusta National.

At 7 over, Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion, is already out of contention.

“I don’t have it,” Mickelson said. “It’s frustrating being out there. But it’s still Augusta; I’m trying to make due. But it’s just frustrating to be out there playing when you know you don’t have a chance.”

Mickelson’s morning got off to a disastrous start as he pulled a drive into the right trees at the par-4 first hole. With a large tree limb hovering near him, Mickelson clipped the branch with his downswing and whiffed on the ball. He got the next one out, but opened with triple-bogey-7.

“I’ve made a lot of triples lately,” said Mickelson, who actually entered this week with some momentum after a win last month in Mexico and three straight top-6s before that.

Mickelson bogeyed the par-5 second after finding the sand twice. But he did bookend his front nine with an eagle-birdie finish. The eagle at the par-5 eighth came after he hit driver off the deck for his second shot.

“It was a good one,” Mickelson said. “Every now and then I’ll hit a shot like that and it makes it fun. The nice thing is I’ll get some crystal (highball glasses, given for an eagle) out of it. It wasn’t a total loss.

“… You can never have enough crystal.”