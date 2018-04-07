Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Phil Mickelson's wild Saturday at Masters includes whiff, driver off the deck

Getty Images

Phil Mickelson's wild Saturday at Masters includes whiff, driver off the deck

PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson's wild Saturday at Masters includes whiff, driver off the deck

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Phil Mickelson made nearly every shape imaginable on his scorecard Saturday at the Masters. He recorded five different scores – an eagle, birdie, par, bogey and triple bogey – that all added up to a 2-over 74 in Round 3 at Augusta National.

At 7 over, Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion, is already out of contention.

“I don’t have it,” Mickelson said. “It’s frustrating being out there. But it’s still Augusta; I’m trying to make due. But it’s just frustrating to be out there playing when you know you don’t have a chance.”

Mickelson’s morning got off to a disastrous start as he pulled a drive into the right trees at the par-4 first hole. With a large tree limb hovering near him, Mickelson clipped the branch with his downswing and whiffed on the ball. He got the next one out, but opened with triple-bogey-7.

“I’ve made a lot of triples lately,” said Mickelson, who actually entered this week with some momentum after a win last month in Mexico and three straight top-6s before that.

Mickelson bogeyed the par-5 second after finding the sand twice. But he did bookend his front nine with an eagle-birdie finish. The eagle at the par-5 eighth came after he hit driver off the deck for his second shot.

“It was a good one,” Mickelson said. “Every now and then I’ll hit a shot like that and it makes it fun. The nice thing is I’ll get some crystal (highball glasses, given for an eagle) out of it. It wasn’t a total loss.

“… You can never have enough crystal.”

, , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home