Ratings for ESPN ride Tiger Effect to big boost in 2018

The Masters leaderboard remained jammed on Saturday, but a clear winner this week at Augusta was ESPN.

An average of 3.9 million people watched Friday as ratings for the network’s live telecast of Round 2 earned a 2.9 overnight rating. That is an increase of 55 percent over the Day 2 rating in 2017 and up 27 percent over the 2016 Friday rating, ESPN said.

Of course, neither 2016 nor 2017 featured the presence of Tiger Woods. EPSN’s Friday telecast covered most of Woods’ round.

In terms of audience numbers, the number of people watching increased 50 percent from 2.6 million, according to Nielsen.

The rating was ESPN’s best on Friday since a 3.3 in 2013 and tied for the third-best Friday rating since ESPN began airing the Masters in 2008.

The telecast aired from 3 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. It peaked between 6:15-6:30 p.m. with a 3.3 rating as Tiger Woods was playing the closing holes of his round.

Of the top 20 markets in the U.S., Orlando had the highest rating with a 4.8.