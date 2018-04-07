Rory McIlroy looks to spoil Patrick Reed's Masters party

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Rory McIlroy is ready to complete the career Grand Slam Sunday at Augusta National – and at Patrick Reed’s expense.

McIlroy fired a bogey-free 7-under 65 in Saturday’s third round of the Masters, an exciting round that included a pitch-in eagle at the par-5 eight hole, an up-and-down par from the azaleas at the par-5 13th and final-hole birdie.

He trails Reed by three shots after Reed shot 67 to move to 14 under. But McIlroy is prepared to give the local hero Reed, who is chasing his first major title just a few miles from where he won two NCAA Championships in college, a challenge when the two resume their rivalry Sunday in Augusta.

“I’m really excited to show Patrick Reed what I’ve got tomorrow,” McIlroy told CBS. “All the pressure’s on him. He went to Augusta State. He has a lot of support around here. I’m hoping to come in and spoil the party.”

McIlroy added in his press conference: “I can’t imagine there’s going to be much chat out there tomorrow. … We’re both trying to do something pretty special.”

Reed and McIlroy faced off two years ago in one of the most exciting singles matches in recent Ryder Cup history. The two combined for eight birdies and an eagle on the front nine that day at Hazeltine before Reed won, 1 up, to help the U.S. to victory.