WATCH Rory McIlroy get an incredible break after his ball hits lip of bunker

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Sometimes you need some luck to win majors.

Rory McIlroy has hit plenty of good shots so far Saturday as he’s charged within two of the lead during the third round of the Masters. But he got away with one at Augusta National’s par-4 fifth thanks to some good fortune.

The Northern Irishman found a fairway bunker off the tee, and his approach out of there hit the lip going out. We figured from there, the rest of the hole would be a struggle. But then, something miraculous happened…

Remarkable.

Rory McIlroy's bunker shot on the fifth hole hits the top of the lip, but leaves him in good position. pic.twitter.com/9j5bqCNFHc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2018

That is an almost literally unbelievable break right there.

We wish we could say he made that putt to close out a remarkable birdie, but his effort there came up just short.

If McIlroy goes on to win this tournament, though, we bet he remembers this moment from the bunker well.