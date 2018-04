AUGUSTA, Ga. – We don’t care that it’s only Saturday, this is already so electric.

Rory McIlroy has played his first eight holes of the Masters third round in 5 under to reach 9 under overall and tie the lead.

And he got to the top in style. Here is McIlroy at the par-5 eighth, pitching in for eagle to tie the lead held by Patrick Reed. This should give you goosebumps:

.@McIlroyRory chips in for eagle on No. 8 and moves into a tie for the lead with Patrick Reed at 9-under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/h30vo4zWU7 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018

We can’t wait for what’s to come.