AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Forecaddie wants to put in a formal request to serve as Jeff Knox’s understudy.

The Augusta National member has earned legendary status by serving as the Masters playing marker since 2003. Sending someone out as a single when an odd number of players make the cut simply doesn’t exactly fit the Masters brand, so Knox fills in and even unofficially beat Rory McIlroy during a 2014 round.

Paul Casey got his first Knox experience Saturday and shot 3-under 69 in Round 3.

“He’s a proper stick,” Paul Casey said. “Even Tiger said to me on the putting green, ‘He’s seriously good.’ He’s played the last eight weekends at the Masters. That’s got to be a record. … I pointed that out to Tiger and he said, ‘Yeah, even I haven’t done that.'”

The Man Out Front was thrilled to see the group cruise around the course in three-and-a-half hours, leaving more time to hit the concessions stand and stuff our face with classic chicken sandwiches.

Casey concurred.

“We both played nice, clean rounds of golf,” Casey said. “Obviously I prefer how we played it today in pace of play. That one extra guy does a lot more to it. On pace of play, honestly, it frustrates me. I would love to do that every single weekend if I could.”

Casey clearly enjoyed the company as well, but luckily he didn’t get too caught up in the moment when Knox jokingly told him, ‘that’s good,’ before a 9-foot birdie putt on 18. Knox had already picked up a putt or two during the round because he’s not officially in the tournament and that’s just how this Masters legend rolls.

“As I was standing and putting my ball down (I thought), if you don’t make this, don’t pick it up,’” Casey said. “My week would have been done.”