Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (+4) opens Saturday in Even-par 36

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods looks to move up the leaderboard on Saturday. He begins a rainy Round 3 in a tie for 40th and 13 off the lead at 4 over. What can he post on Moving Day?

We will chronicle his Saturday shot-by-shot. Follow along below:

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 495 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:43 p.m. ET): Tiger takes a 3-wood off the tee and this is a PERFECT tee shot. A beautiful draw down the middle and takes the slope even though it’s wet. That’s about 320 yards down the middle.

APPROACH SHOT (12:48 p.m. ET): Messing with that back-right pin is dangerous. So from roughly 175 yards, Tiger harmlessly plops this one 25 feet left of the cup and it sticks there. Good, smart shot. At worst, this should be a two-putt par.

ON THE GREEN (12:52 p.m. ET): Tiger liked that putt and it was online, but it stops in the heart 6 inches short. He taps in from there, but that would’ve been a great birdie. He’ll grab another par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 10 (+4 overall, T-41)

Hole No. 9: Par 4, 460 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:30 p.m. ET): Wow that is a long way down there. That drive has to be 350+ down the right side of the fairway. That’s going to leave him a great look in to this back pin.

APPROACH SHOT (12:36 p.m. ET): Tiger from 143 … oh that was so mean. He landed this one just short of the pin, and it looked like it would stop about 6 feet away. But the ball spun back a little, and caught the ridge about 10 feet below the hole and rolled all the way down 35 feet short of the hole. He should par. But he was inches from being in pretty tight for a birdie.

ON THE GREEN (12:42 p.m. ET): Tiger makes a good run at that one, but it misses on the right. The ball rolls about 18 inches past and Tiger taps in for par. That’s a nice turnaround for an even-par 36.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 9 (+4 overall, T-41)

Hole No. 8: Par 5, 570 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:15 p.m. ET): Tiger hits this driver a little right. But it clears the bunker and is just fine in the rough over there. He can go for this in two.

APPROACH SHOT (12:20 p.m. ET): Tiger takes iron and doesn’t like it. But this one ends up harmlessly right and front of the green. He’ll have a 30-yard pitch upcoming. Not a hard shot.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:24 p.m. ET): Tiger plays a high pitch and this one spins and stops about 10 feet beyond the pin. That is what’s left for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (12:27 p.m. ET): That was actually maybe 6 feet, and Tiger drizzles that in dead-center. That’s two birdies in three holes!

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 8 (+4 overall, T-38)

Hole No. 7: Par 4, 450 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:58 a.m. ET): Tiger hits one about about 320, and this one is a little right. But this is real good. He’ll have a wedge in.

APPROACH SHOT (12;05 p.m. ET): Tiger gets this one about 50 feet right of the hole, as he gets on the wrong side of a slope 25 feet right of the hole, and the ball funnels farther away. He’ll have a LONG birdie putt upcoming. That was not his best shot by any means.

ON THE GREEN (12:10 p.m. ET): Tiger hits his first putt from 50 feet about 8 feet short, but he drains the comebacker for a key par.

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 7th Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/jLH5I1DXSw — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 7, 2018

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 7 (+5 overall, T-48)

Hole No. 6: Par 3, 180 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:48 a.m. ET): Tiger hits a pretty one about 8 feet right of the cup. A good birdie look upcoming.

ON THE GREEN (11:55 a.m. ET): Yep, got it! He walked it in, too. That’s a birdie, and he’s back to 1 over on the day.

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 6th Hole, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/JmKBupWin4 — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 7, 2018

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 6 (+5 overall, T-48)

Hole No. 5: Par 4, 455 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:35 a.m. ET): Tiger goes driver and he loves it. That’s perfect down the right the side of the fairway. He won’t have a wedge n or anything, but he’s in good position.

APPROACH SHOT (11:41 a.m. ET): OK, another solid shot. This one lands about pin-high 10 feet left and takes a big hop forward. The ball scurries to about 30 feet from the cup. This should be another simple two-putt par.

ON THE GREEN (11:45 a.m. ET): This putt never had a chance, as it was always going to miss left. But the speed is good here, as it’s been all round. That means another tap-in for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 5 (+6 overall, T-50)

Hole No. 4: Par 3, 240 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:25 a.m. ET): Tiger is finally settled down. He fires this one about 20 feet below the flag. A good, solid shot on a tough hole. It should be another par or better.

ON THE GREEN (11:34 a.m. ET): Not a great putt, as that right-to-left curler was always low. But it harmlessly finishes a foot away. That’s another par for TW.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 4 (+6 overall, T-49)

Hole No. 3: Par 4, 350 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:11 a.m. ET): Let’s make sure to be clear: It’s rainy out, and the conditions aren’t very good. But Tiger is just playing awful golf right now regardless. He seems to slip on this driver, and the ball veers right toward the trees. It looked like the ball ricocheted backwards amongst the crowd. We’ll see what he has from over there soon enough.

APPROACH SHOT (11:14 a.m. ET): Tiger didn’t have much from over there. His ball ended up in the rough, but he was blocked out by trees. He played a low punch that really had no chance of getting to that green and holding. That ball races just left and short of the green. Now he tries to get up and down.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:18 a.m. ET): Tiger actually found the left greenside bunker that gets very little use. But that one is pretty. He blasts out a spinner, and the ball halts about 4 feet beyond the cup. That’s a quick one coming back downhill, but he has a good chance to save par.

ON THE GREEN (11:22 a.m. ET): That one drops in the right side of the cup, and we have our first par!! Still, it’s a 5-6-4 start for Woods. Not good. Any microscopic hopes he had of contending are now gone.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 3 (+6 overall, T-50)

Hole No. 2: Par 5, 575 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:56 a.m. ET): Tiger goes for the driver again, he’s leaning and this one flies into the right fairway bunker. Almost certainly a lay up coming from there.

SECOND SHOT (11 a.m. ET): Tiger indeed lays up, just short of the crosswalk down there. He could only hit a wedge out of that deep bunker, so he’ll have something like 150 yards in for his third.

THIRD SHOT (11:03 a.m. ET): Seriously, what is going on? Second straight approach that comes up 20 yards short in a bunker. Just terrible. It’s colder today and rainy, but you’ve got adjust for that. No excuse for those first two approaches. He now has to get up and down to avoid bogey-bogey start.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:05 a.m. ET): That was a tough shot, and it showed. Tiger gets this one to finish about 10 feet under the hole. He has that lengthy effort left to avoid a bogey-bogey start.

ON THE GREEN (11:08 a.m. ET): That putt looks good, but curls left and under the hole at the last second. This is a brutal bogey-bogey start. This is just TW’s second career bogey on this hole.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 2 (+6 overall, T-50)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 445 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:40 a.m. ET): Tiger launches a driver down there, and while this does creep into the left rough, this one is good. That one races a long way down there, and it’s sitting fine just in the left rough. He should be able to have a good look in from there.

APPROACH SHOT (10:46 a.m. ET): This is miserable. That was a 338-yard poke from Tiger and he had just 106 yards in … and he dumps his approach in the front bunker. The pin is back, so that approach was a good 20 yards short! Another day, another unforced error at the first.

AROUND THE GREEN (10:48 a.m. ET): Tiger left himself a long bunker shot, and he plays it pretty well. This ball lands about 15 feet short of the cup and stops pretty quickly. He’ll have 11 feet below the hole for par.

ON THE GREEN (10:51 a.m. ET): That one was left from the start. That ball finishes about six inches left of the hole. Tiger taps in, but for a tough opening bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 1 (+5 overall, T-47)