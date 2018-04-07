Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tommy Fleetwood makes five straight birdies to vault into Masters contention

Getty Images

Tommy Fleetwood makes five straight birdies to vault into Masters contention

PGA Tour

Tommy Fleetwood makes five straight birdies to vault into Masters contention

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tommy Fleetwood didn’t have the best of Masters debuts last year at Augusta National, as he shot 78-74 to miss the cut.

This week it’s been a different story.

Fleetwood began Saturday at even par after back-to-back 72s. By the time he signs his third-round scorecard, he will be in the thick of contention at Augusta National.

The Englishman started a five-birdie run on the back nine at the par-4 12th. He then hit the par-5 13th in two shots and two-putted. After sticking one at the par-4 14th, Fleetwood hit No. 15 in two shots, as well. He then made an 8-footer at the par-3 16th to move to 7 under.

When he dropped the final of his five straight birdies, Fleetwood was just three shots back.

A bogey at the last soured his day a bit, but he posted a 6-under 66 to rocket up to a tie for fifth at 6 under overall.

Quite a difference a year makes.

, , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home