Tommy Fleetwood makes five straight birdies to vault into Masters contention

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tommy Fleetwood didn’t have the best of Masters debuts last year at Augusta National, as he shot 78-74 to miss the cut.

This week it’s been a different story.

Fleetwood began Saturday at even par after back-to-back 72s. By the time he signs his third-round scorecard, he will be in the thick of contention at Augusta National.

The Englishman started a five-birdie run on the back nine at the par-4 12th. He then hit the par-5 13th in two shots and two-putted. After sticking one at the par-4 14th, Fleetwood hit No. 15 in two shots, as well. He then made an 8-footer at the par-3 16th to move to 7 under.

When he dropped the final of his five straight birdies, Fleetwood was just three shots back.

A bogey at the last soured his day a bit, but he posted a 6-under 66 to rocket up to a tie for fifth at 6 under overall.

Quite a difference a year makes.