Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 Masters: Sunday photo gallery

A fan looks out over the ninth hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

2018 Masters: Sunday photo gallery

PGA Tour

2018 Masters: Sunday photo gallery

Here are some of the best photos from Sunday at the Masters:

 

, , , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home