Here are some of the best photos from Sunday at the Masters:
The clubs Jordan Spieth is using at the 2018 Masters: DRIVER: Titleist 915D2 (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD (…)
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods said it was neat to hear the roars at the Masters again, echoing throughout Augusta National. He was expecting (…)
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Jordan Spieth is unreal. He started the final round nine shots behind Patrick Reed and with little hopes of securing his (…)
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Paul Casey had the Augusta National course record of 9-under 63 in his sights Sunday at the Masters. He eventually had to (…)
Tiger Woods finished his return to the Masters Sunday by shooting a 69. Here is some of what he had to say after his round: What are your (…)
Jordan Spieth wiped out whatever Sunday curse lingered on No. 12 at Augusta with a birdie on a hole that cost him a consecutive green (…)
AUGUSTA, Ga. – We know you were a fan of Charley Hoffman’s amazing celebration during last year’s Presidents Cup. Oh, but (…)
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Doug Ghim grew up hitting golf balls in a makeshift hitting bay built by his father, Jeff, in his family’s backyard in (…)
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods officially has an eagle on the board in 2018. It took the 42-year-old some 393 holes to do it, but Woods now (…)
AUGUSTA, Ga. – A swing and a miss. Those five words best describe Phil Mickelson’s effort at the 82nd Masters. A major that began (…)
