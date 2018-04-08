VIDEO: Bubba Watson putts ball into bunker on Masters Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Bubba Watson golf can be unorthodox, but yeah this is not what he was looking for.

Watson played Augusta National’s par-5 second very well on his first two shots in Sunday’s Masters final round, as he left himself about 70 feet for eagle.

And then, well … this happened:

This has to be the first time I've ever seen someone putt the ball into a bunker. #TheMasters #BubbaWatson pic.twitter.com/Auxv1Gannb — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) April 8, 2018

We can’t say we’ve seen anyone putt into a bunker before, let alone a two-time Masters champion. That’s not to say it hasn’t happened, it’s just extremely unusual.

Let’s give Watson credit, though: He tried a risky shot to get his putt close and it didn’t work out. And then he was able to get his shot from the bunker up and down for a par to remain 6 under!

Also, Tiger Woods once won the Masters (in 2005) despite putting into the water during the first round.

So if you think Watson’s chances to win the 2018 Masters are officially dead after this shot, you may want to hold on for a little while.