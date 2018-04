AUGUSTA, Ga. – We know you were a fan of Charley Hoffman’s amazing celebration during last year’s Presidents Cup.

Oh, but he’s not done.

Hoffman likely pulled his tee shot Sunday at Augusta National’s par-3 16th, but he got a good bounce and the ball trickled in for a hole-in-one. During the final round of the Masters.

It was amazing, and oh yeah, Hoffman went NUTS.

The shot is great, but we could watch his celebration over and over…

Never change, Charley. Never change.