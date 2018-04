Here is a list of all the Masters golf tournaments champions. The event began in 1934. Since 1949, a green jacket has been awarded to the winner.

Jack Nicklaus won the Masters a record six times. His wins came between 1963 and 1986. He was the oldest winner at 46 years, 82 days old in 1986. Tiger Woods was the youngest winner – 21 years 104 days old – in 1997. Woods and Arnold Palmer won it four times.

The tournament was cancelled from 1943-45 due to World War II.