AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods made an eagle and five birdies Sunday at the Masters as he closed out a 3-under 69.

It might be a top 30 for Woods, as he was T-31 when he reached the clubhouse with a 1-over total. Not a great week for Woods, but there were plenty of highlights from a great Sunday round.

Here are the video highlights posted of Woods’ final round:

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 17th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/Is22JrKrfW — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2018

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 15th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/j3WErw7VRB — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2018

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 13th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/Mz6Y4SLntd — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2018

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 8th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/54shD4RDig — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2018

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 4th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/zcvW4JznSU — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2018