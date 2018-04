AUGUSTA, Ga. – Jordan Spieth is unreal.

He started the final round nine shots behind Patrick Reed and with little hopes of securing his second green jacket. And then, well…

Spieth birdied his first two holes, went out in 5-under 31 and then birdied Nos. 12, 13, 15 and 16. At that point he was 9 under for the round, 14 under overall and TIED FOR THE LEAD!!

Remember, he started the round nine shots back. Unreal.

Here’s his 33-footer for birdie at the 16th to tie the lead. Enjoy…