Jordan Spieth fires closing 64 at Masters for incredible charge (and near miss)

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Jordan Spieth put on an amazing show, even if another green jacket eluded him.

Spieth started the final round of the Masters nine shots behind Patrick Reed but put on an incredible charge at Augusta National. The 2015 Masters champ birdied his first two holes and Nos. 5, 8 and 9 to go out in 5-under 31. He then birdied Nos. 12, 13, 15 and 16.

After draining that 33-foot birdie putt on 16, he was 9 under for the round, 14 under for the tournament and TIED FOR THE LEAD! It was incredible!

Reed shortly birdied No. 14 to take back the solo lead at 15 under, and Spieth hit his tee shot at the last into the left trees.

He then laid up, wedged to 8 feet and missed the crucial par putt.

That bogey dropped him to 13 under and out of the running. Eventually, Rickie Fowler eliminated Spieth by posting at 14 under. Then Reed came in at 15 under for a one-shot win.

Still, it was an electric final-round 8-under 64 that had Spieth tied for the lead at one point on a day he started nine back.

Let’s read that to you again: Spieth was tied for first 16 holes after finding himself NINE behind. It was a charge like few others. But in the end, Spieth needed an ounce more.

Spieth was looking for his fourth major title and may lament some opportunities he missed in his 64 – which was one shot shy of tying the Masters record single-round score of 63. He missed a 5-footer for birdie at the par-4 seventh and also came up short on a 12-footer for eagle at the par-5 13th. And then there’s his putt at the last.

Still, it was an amazing charge for Spieth – who threatened to break the Masters record for largest 54-hole deficit overcome. That honor currently belongs to Jackie Burke Jr., who came from eight behind in 1956.

What a Sunday from Spieth, even if it wasn’t enough.