Jordan Spieth wiped out whatever Sunday curse lingered on No. 12 at Augusta with a birdie on a hole that cost him a consecutive green jacket two years ago.

Spieth arrived at No. 12 while he was rallying himself into contention. But his comeback was perilous considering his past history on No. 12. He began the day nine shots behind the leader, Patrick Reed. His birdie left him 6 under on the day, down by three shots.

Jordan Spieth celebrates being dry at 12 after his struggles the last couple years pic.twitter.com/jlHzAz4LxF — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 8, 2018

Before Sunday, his Sunday history at the dangerous par-3, No. 12 has been brutal. In 2017, he recorded a double bogey. He had the infamous quadruple bogey in 2016. Before that, he bogeyed the hole in 2014 and ’15. That included four water balls.

Sunday, when his shot cleared the water, Spieth leaped for joy. And he may only have been partly kidding.