Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: 2018 Masters, final round

Apr 7, 2018; Augusta, GA, USA; Rory McIlroy reacts after making a birdie putt on the 15th green during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Live blog: 2018 Masters, final round

PGA Tour

Live blog: 2018 Masters, final round

The first major champion of 2018 will be crowned Sunday. Yes, the Masters comes to a conclusion, and we are excited!

We will be tracking all the action out of Augusta National. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

Masters Tracker

UPDATE No. 1 (9:55 a.m. ET): The final round will start in five minutes. We’ll track the action, with more updates starting later this morning.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home