Paul Casey ties scoring record at Amen Corner

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Paul Casey had the Augusta National course record of 9-under 63 in his sights Sunday at the Masters. He eventually had to settle for another record.

Casey bogeyed his final two holes to shoot 7-under 65 and finish at 5 under. But he did tie a tournament record by taking just eight shots on Amen Corner in the final round. The Englishman birdied the par-4 11th and par-3 12th holes before carding eagle at the par-5 15th.

“That was fun, wasn’t it?” Casey said. “Birdie, birdie, eagle on Amen Corner; I’m going to remember that for a long time.”

Casey ties Raymond Floyd (1966), Don Pooley (1986), Gene Sauers (1993), Constantino Rocca (1997) and Bob Estes (2002) for best cumulative score on Amen Corner in a single Masters round.

