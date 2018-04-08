AUGUSTA, Ga. – Webb Simpson may have bogeyed the final two holes of his final round Sunday at Augusta National, but it didn’t matter. He had still shot his career round at the Masters, a 5-under 67, to secure his best finish in seven Masters starts, and in the process earned a pair of crystal highball glasses for his back-to-back eagles at Nos. 7 and 8.

His dad, Sam, would’ve been proud.

The Forecaddie’s heart broke for the Simpson family last November when Sam Simpson lost his battle with Lewy Body Dementia at age 74. Sam had a huge impact on Webb, teaching his son the game of golf and even introducing him to his now wife of eight years, Dowd.

Many of Webb and his dad’s golf memories together involved Augusta National. It was Sam who first got Webb on to play the famed course when Webb was just 12 years old. In 2015, Sam caddied for his son in the Masters Par 3 Contest. This year Sam was with Webb, just in a different way.

“I thought a lot about him this week, especially in the Par 3 Contest with my kids out there,” Webb told The Man Out Front. “I miss him like crazy. I was excited to get here. I knew that I would think about him a lot. … Plenty of memories made here with my father. I feel like each hole I heard him saying something to me – what to do, how to play, how to putt. He still means so much to me now.”

What would Sam have said after Webb holed a 7-iron at the par-4 seventh and then pitched in a second straight eagle from 30 yards on the next hole, the par-5 18th?

“He would’ve just been laughing,” Webb said with a smile.

“I’ve been saying for a while, I’ve had a couple of close calls with hole-outs and none of them have gone in for a couple of years. We joked that they were going to come in bunches and they did.”

Webb has now doubled his crystal highball glass total. He saved the two Titleist 4 golf balls and plans to put them inside the glasses – without cleaning them – to display in his trophy case back home in Charlotte.

“It will be fun for people to see,” Webb said.

Up above, Sam Simpson will be smiling.