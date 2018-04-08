Tiger Woods fires final-round 69 at Masters for strong finish, possible top 30

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods had a rough Masters this week, but he at least closed out strong.

Woods made an eagle and five birdies on Sunday for a final-round 3-under 69 at Augusta National. He finished the week at 1 over overall and is T-31 in the clubhouse.

This is not the Masters performance Woods was looking for, but at least he turned the tide a bit on Sunday. That closing 69 is his first sub-par round of the week and his first sub-70 round at the Masters since a 68 in the third round in 2015. And he posted it despite four bogeys on the day.

Woods punctuated matters late. He traded three birdies and three bogeys on the front nine – including a near-ace at the par-3 sixth when his ball hit the back of the hole from the tee – but then birdied the par-5 13th, eagled the par-5 15th and birdied the par-4 17th.

Only a three-putt bogey at the par-4 18th spoiled his strong back nine.

Overall, Woods’ first start at the Masters in three years was a dud. But he showed some fight late and his comeback remains in full bloom.