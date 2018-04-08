Patrick Reed earned $1.98 million for his victory in the Masters on Sunday, along with the covered green jacket, and 600 projected Fed Ex Cup points.

Reed got another interesting piece of loot via Tiger Woods on Twitter following his one-shot victory over Rickie Fowler.

Woods Tweeted that Reed earned a spot on the 2019 USA Presidents Cup team – a squad that won’t even play for another 20 months.

Congrats @PReedGolf! At worst you have assured yourself a captain’s pick for next year’s @PresidentsCup. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2018

The PGA Tour’s Twitter feed was impressed.

Reed and Woods bonded at the 2016 Ryder Cup, where Reed beat Rory McIlroy 1-up in that infamous singles match. They were co-horts again in the Presidents Cup last year.

Woods was a co-captain/assistant captain on both U.S. teams – and will be in a similar role in Paris this fall as the Ryder Cup heads to France. Woods completed his first Masters since 2015 Sunday with a 69.

Reed vaulted himself into Ryder Cup consideration Sunday, while Woods’ fate as a player remains “to be determined.”