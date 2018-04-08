VIDEO: Tiger Woods makes his first eagle of 2018 during Masters final round

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods officially has an eagle on the board in 2018.

It took the 42-year-old some 393 holes to do it, but Woods now has the opening eagle in his comeback.

He did it at Augusta National’s par-5 15th during Sunday’s final round of the Masters. Here it is:

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 15th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/j3WErw7VRB — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2018

What a gorgeous putt to seal that. Woods ended with a 3-under 69 – full highlights of which you can find here – for a 1-over total for the week. He’ll finish somewhere around 30th.

It wasn’t his best Masters, but at least he had this eagle. And his comeback is still in full swing.