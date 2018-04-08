VIDEO: Webb Simpson holes out twice(!) for back-to-back eagles on Masters Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. – We don’t have to wait until the back nine for the Sunday roars at Augusta National.

Webb Simpson provided some early excitement in the final round of the Masters thanks to some magical eagles. He came to the seventh 1 under for the round and 2 over for the tournament.

Then Simpson posted an unbelievable run. He holed out from 166 yards for eagle at the par-4 seventh and followed with a pitch-in for eagle at the par-5 eighth.

That would be back-to-back hole-out eagles on Sunday at the Masters! Here are both in all their glory:

Masters 2018: Webb Simpson | 7th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/0sxWpL0ISe — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2018

Masters 2018: Webb Simpson | 8th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/baTkW7d041 — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 8, 2018

Simpson put himself 5 under for the round through eight holes after those shots and 2 under for the tournament.

The 2012 U.S. Open champion won’t grab his second major title this Sunday, but he’ll own some fond memories from the front nine.