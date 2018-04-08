Tiger Woods finished his return to the Masters Sunday by shooting a 69. Here is some of what he had to say after his round:

What are your thoughts about today?

Tiger Woods: I felt I hit it well enough off the tee to do some things, but I hit my irons awful for the week. I did not putt well today. I three‑putted 7 and three‑putted 18 there. I didn’t put it together when I needed to for the entire week.

Did you feel like your irons improved this week?

Tiger Woods: They were better, but not what I have been swinging it. Still, I had so many opportunities to hit the ball close and I didn’t do it. And this golf course just magnifies ‑‑ like 18 today, I hit such a beautiful, high powering 7‑iron, a foot away from being back down the hill, instead I got this putt that you’ve got to hit sideways.

What do you take away from this?

Tiger Woods: My swing is slightly off. I was pleased with the way I was able to drive it, but I just could not convert with my irons. I struggled with obviously controlling the shape. Can’t control the shape. Can’t control the distance. And it was one of those weeks in that regard.

What was the importance to simply be here this week?

Tiger Woods: Oh, I was referring to earlier that for a couple of years I’ve just been coming here just to eat. And now to be able to play this golf course and to be able to tee it up and play in the Masters, this is one of the greatest walks in all of golf. And I had missed it for the last couple of years, I hadn’t been able to play in it. So now I’m glad I’m competing in this Tournament. And to face the challenges out there. I missed it. I really did. I missed playing out here. I missed competing against these guys. Such a great event. Best run event in all of our sport.

How did playing this whole round set you up for the rest of the year?

Tiger Woods: I think things are progressing. And it was a little bit disappointing I didn’t hit my irons as well as I needed to for this particular week. You miss it just a touch here it gets magnified. And I just didn’t do a good enough job this week in that regard. But overall I’m five or six tournaments into it, to be able to compete out here and to score like I did, it feels good.

What now?

Tiger Woods: Take a little time off. Get back in the gym, start working on my body again. Get it in good shape. And get back at it again.

How long will you take off?

Tiger Woods: You know, generally after this Tournament I put away the clubs for a while. I usually take three to four weeks off, throughout my entire career, and usually the clubs are put in the closet and I just kind of get away for a while. The run up to this event is pretty hard and pretty grueling. I pushed myself pretty hard to get ready. And I peaked at it four times over the course of my career and it’s tiring.