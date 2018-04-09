CBS Sunday 2018 Masters ratings up 14 percent over last year

You can’t credit this to the Tiger Effect.

CBS Sports enjoyed an overnight ratings increase of 14 percent this year over its 2017 numbers for the final round of the Masters, the network said Monday.

The final-round coverage of the 2018 Masters on Sunday earned an average household metered market 8.7 rating and 18 share. That number is up 14 percent from last year’s 7.6/17.

Patrick Reed won the Masters, beating Rickie Fowler by one shot in a thrilling final round. Woods, who helped ESPN earn a substantial spike in ratings on Thursday and Friday, teed off at 11:10 a.m. Sunday. By the time CBS joined coverage at 2 p.m., Woods was late into his round and far out of contention.

This year’s final-round rating peaked with an 11.0/21 rating/share from 6:45-7 p.m. Eastern. The top metered market was Minneapolis-St. Paul with a 15.8 rating and 33 audience share.