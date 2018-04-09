Patrick Reed talks lack of sponsorship on Wall Street

Patrick Reed made the traditional post-Masters victory visit to the Big Apple on Monday. Among his stops in New York were the top of the Empire State Building and the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street.

From the top of the leaderboard to the top of the @EmpireStateBldg. pic.twitter.com/Zxp2hkqrka — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 9, 2018

During an interview with CNBC, Reed talked about his not having an equipment sponsor this year.

“The biggest thing was I wanted to be different,” Reed told the business network when asked about leaving Callaway Golf after last season. “It’s hard to believe that there is one company that makes 14 perfect golf clubs and a perfect golf ball for every player.”

Despite not having a club deal, Reed partnered with Nike as a clothing sponsor in 2018. He wore pink and not his traditional red on Sunday because of fellow Nike player Tiger Woods’ association with the same color on the same weekday.

Reed has put together a mixed bag with a Ping driver, Titleist and Callaway irons, Artisan Golf wedges and an Odyssey putter. He used at Titleist Pro V1 ball at Augusta National.

“This has freed me up to use whatever equipment I want. On the equipment side, I’m just out there doing my thing. I’m using whatever I want to use,” Reed said. “I’m able to put 14 golf clubs and a golf ball in the bag that I feel are the perfect fit for me. To do that and come out with a my first major, it was a risk. But it was a risk that was the right one.”

Reed’s last appearance on Wall Street on Aug. 23, 2016, ended in infamy.

Patrick Reed is heading back to the NYSE today. Gavels, beware. pic.twitter.com/UqZsmMlHXl — Skratch (@Skratch) April 9, 2018

He went bullish and broke the ceremonial gavel used to mark the end of the NYSE stock market trading day. On that day, the Dow closed at 18,546.26. Monday, it closed at 23,979.10.