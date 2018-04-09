Patrick Reed: Vintage and custom clubs helped win 2018 Masters

Typically, when a golfer breaks through and wins a major championship, as Patrick Reed did Sunday at Augusta National, holding off Rickie Fowler by a shot and Jordan Spieth by two, he collects a trophy and a first-prize check. He also typically earns a big bonus from his equipment maker, too.

Within nearly every endorsement deal are incentive clauses that pay golfers extra for accomplishing things such as making a Ryder Cup team, finishing a season with the longest driving-distance average and winning a major championship.

Reed slipped into a new green jacket after winning the 2018 Masters, and he’s got a lifetime invitation to return to Augusta for the tournament, but a six-figure check from a manufacturer is not on its way to his home in Texas.

As Golfweek reported in early January, Reed parted ways with Callaway Golf at the end of 2017, and he has played this season without signing an endorsement deal with another brand. However, Reed did sign a deal with Nike and wears the company’s apparel and footwear. Reed had been with Nike before signing his deal with Callaway in 2013.

Christian Pena, Ping’s PGA Tour rep, said Reed reached out to Ping at the end if 2017 and asked the Phoenix, Ariz.-based company to send him some equipment to test, but he wasn’t crazy about the G400 driver. Before the start of the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, Pena followed up with Reed and explained that if they worked together, he was sure there was a Ping driver that could deliver the performance Reed wanted.

“To his credit, and the credit of Patrick’s team, he wasn’t swinging it as well as he’s swinging right now,” Pena said. “He was working on his technique and didn’t have it totally down yet, but it was really telling with the G400 because the dispersion was so much tighter than it was with the driver he had been playing. We tried the standard G400 but it spun too much, but the G400 LS Tec was really good.”

Oddly, the tungsten weight in the back of Reed’s driver came out, and while that extremely rare occurrence easily could be fixed by Pena, Reed, being superstitious, said that he does not want the weight put back in position.

While Reed’s driver is new, the 3-wood he has played this season is old. His 15-degree Nike VR Pro Limited initially was released seven years ago.

While Reed was under contract with Callaway, he tinkered with a few driving irons. In 2016 he experimented with a PXG 0311 3-iron, and at some events in 2017 he tested Titleist 718 T-MB 2-irons. One of those 2-irons was in the bag at Augusta National last week, as was Reed’s Callaway X Forged 4-iron and MB1 muscleback blades (5-PW).

While Nike no longer makes golf clubs, Reed recently worked with some former Nike club builders who have formed a new company, Artisan Golf, and are working in Nike’s former testing facility in Ft. Worth, Texas. They made several wedges for Reed, and he used two of them – a 51- and a 56-degree – at the Masters. Reed also carried a 61-degree Titleist Vokey Design SM5 lob wedge. The SM5 wedges were released in 2014.

Reed’s putter, an Odyssey White Hot Pro #3, is a standard heel-toe weighted blade with a single white alignment line on the topline. The White Hot Pro line was released in 2013.

As Golfweek reported last year, while under contract with Callaway, Reed used a Bridgestone B330 S in some events last season. According to Titleist, Reed switched to the 2017 version of the Titleist Pro V1 at the WGC-Mexico Championship. The Pro V1 is a three-piece urethane ball designed to fly slightly lower off the tee than the four-piece Pro V1x, which likely made it a better choice for Reed, who is a high-spin player.